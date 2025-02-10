Lockheed Martin has developed a new payload processor for the future MUOS satellites. Credit: © Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Lockheed Martin has achieved an early design review milestone for its satellite solution for the US Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command’s Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) Service Life Extension (SLE) programme.

This milestone reveals the company’s aim to advance the design of future MUOS satellites, which are said to be integral to maintaining high-quality, secure communication for mobile military forces.

The MUOS network currently comprises four active satellites and one spare, which are constructed and maintained by Lockheed Martin.

The SLE initiative aims to bolster current advanced communication systems into the next decade. The plan includes the deployment of an additional pair of MUOS satellites, ensuring that the quartet of these units always remains operational, supplemented by auxiliary satellites to maintain traditional ultra-high frequency (UHF) networks.

Lockheed Martin and Boeing were selected for the Phase I of the MUOS extension programme in 2024, focusing on early design and risk mitigation efforts.

Lockheed Martin MUOS SLE development efforts programme management director Maria Hartin-Swart said: “In less than the initial one-year base period of performance, our team went above and beyond to deliver not only a successful early design review – but one so robust that it passed the rigorous standards of a more advanced design assessment.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Leveraging its experience from the existing MUOS constellation, Lockheed Martin aims to address mission complexities proactively.

In collaboration with SEAKR Engineering, a specialist in space application electronics, Lockheed has developed a new payload processor for the MUOS satellites.

This electronics box is designed to achieve a balance between processing power, durability, and efficient resource use on the spacecraft.

Featuring the capability for in-space reprogramming, the next-generation MUOS payload processor by Lockheed Martin enhances the adaptability of future satellites.

This flexibility allows the satellites to adjust to evolving mission requirements over their operational lifespan.

The processor has recently completed a demonstration for the customer and has been awarded a Technology Readiness Level-6 designation, indicating its readiness to proceed to the production phase.

The integration of this technology is expected to ensure that future MUOS satellites remain secure and responsive to dynamic threats

Lockheed notes that the MUOS revolutionises secure communications for mobile military forces through a network of satellites and relay ground stations.

The current MUOS constellation employs a Wideband Code Division Multiple Access waveform, functioning similarly to a conventional cellphone network and accommodating multiple users across a spectrum.

Presently, the MUOS system supports more than 67,000 terminal and radio users, providing secure and clear voice, video, and data communication.

It ensures reliable connectivity globally, even in remote areas.

Following the conclusion of Phase I, the USSF will select a contractor for Phase II, which involves the production and deployment of two new MUOS satellites by 2030.