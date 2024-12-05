The F-35 aircraft is equipped with two internal weapons bays. Credit: © Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Lockheed Martin‘s Skunk Works division, in collaboration with the UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF) Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO), has successfully conducted a live data-sharing exercise involving the F-35 aircraft with a non-US Command and Control (C2) system for the first time.

During this demonstration, an F-35 aircraft, operating from Lockheed Martin’s Fort Worth, Texas facility, transmitted classified information using the Skunk Works’ Open Systems Gateway (OSG).

This data was relayed via commercial satellite communications to an RAF RCO laboratory located in Farnborough, UK, where it was integrated into the Nexus C2 system.

This development signifies progress in multi-domain integration by facilitating real-time interoperability of the F-35 with a non-US C2 system.

Royal Air Force rapid capabilities office head Chris Melville stated that Project DEIMOS, was a collaborative trial between the UK and the US.

It successfully showcased the capability to transfer data from an active F-35 to the RAF’s NEXUS platform for further usage.

This achievement is an advancement toward establishing a future integrated battlespace and Air Command and Control environment.

The F-35 aircraft is equipped with two internal weapons bays, each housing two weapons stations capable of carrying a mix of air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, and bombs.

Additionally, the aircraft is equipped with a 25mm four-barrel rotary cannon, primarily used for precision engagements where minimizing collateral damage is essential.

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works vice-president and general manager John Clark said: “This exercise marks a breakthrough in multi-domain operations, demonstrating the F-35’s ability to share classified data via an open systems gateway with our international partners.

“We collaborated closely with the UK Ministry of Defence and industry to achieve this feat, highlighting the power of partnership in driving innovation.”

In November 2024, the UK government announced that Lockheed Martin, the primary contractor for the F-35, reaffirmed its commitment to delivering 48 F-35B stealth fighters by the end of 2025.

This delivery will complete the first tranche of an order, which is anticipated to expand to at least 74 aircraft.