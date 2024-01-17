Lockheed Martin has been selected by the Space Development Agency to advance the Tranche 2 Tracking Layer constellation. Source: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin has clinched a firm-fixed-price contract of $890m from the SDA to build 18 space vehicles, enhancing global missile defence capabilities.

The Tranche 2 Tracking Layer constellation marks a step in countering evolving missile threats worldwide.

The company will deliver 16 wide-field-of-view missile warning/missile tracking satellites armed with infrared sensors, and two additional space vehicles equipped with missile defence infrared sensors capable of generating fire control-quality tracks. This constellation will provide global indications and warnings and incorporate preliminary missile defence capabilities, including detecting hypersonic missile systems.

Lockheed Martin Corp will capture a 24.5% share of the missiles and missile defence systems market in North America, with forecast revenue of $41.5bn over the 2023–33, according to GlobalData’s “The Global Missiles & Missile Defense Systems Market 2023-2033” report.

Michael Corriea, vice president of warning programmes at Lockheed Martin Space, emphasised the company’s commitment to supporting the SDA’s efforts amid rising missile threats. “As missile threats increase from around the world, we fully support the proliferated space architecture the SDA is building to protect our nation and allies,” Corriea stated.

Lockheed Martin’s investment in digital and production technologies, coupled with its experience crafting SDA spacecraft, positions it as a player in delivering space capabilities.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The Lockheed Martin-built T2 Tracking Layer satellites will feature a Terran Orbital bus and infrared missile tracking payloads provided by General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems – Optical Sensor Systems. Additionally, each satellite will be equipped with SmartSat, Lockheed Martin’s software platform facilitating dynamic mission adjustments through simple application uploads.

The 18 Tranche 2 spacecraft will undergo assembly, integration, and testing in Lockheed Martin’s small satellite processing facility in Colorado. The facility, tailored for high-volume satellite production, will deliver the space systems.

Leveraging its proven Horizon Command & Control and Compass Mission Planning software, Lockheed Martin will aim to ensure mission-critical capabilities, including orbit management, autonomous operations, and formation flying, enhancing the flexibility and adaptability of the Tranche 2 Tracking Layer constellation.