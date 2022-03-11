Lockheed Martin Australia partners QinetiQ Australia for AIR6500 bid

AIR6500 will connect assets across air, land, sea, cyber and space for enhanced defence against potential threats to national security. Credit: Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Lockheed Martin Australia has partnered with QinetiQ Australia to support its bid for Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF’s) AIR6500 Phase 1 Project (AIR6500-1).

The companies have signed a teaming agreement to offer comprehensive test and evaluation, verification and validation, certification and assurance services regarding RAAF AIR6500-1: Competitive Evaluation Process Stage 2 (CEPS2).

The AIR6500-1 project seeks to provide the Australian Defence Force (ADF) with a Joint Air Battle Management System (JBAMS).

The JBAMS will form the architecture at the core of ADF’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence capability improving situational awareness and defence against missile threats.

Last year, Australia down selected Lockheed Martin and Northrop for the AIR6500 project with a successful strategic partner expected to be announced in late next year.

Lockheed Martin Australia AIR6500 programme executive Steve Froelich said: “The teaming agreement marks an important focus on designing a highly robust, independently validated, agile AIR6500-1 programme solution that supports the Royal Australian Air Force’s vision to transform the air force into a next-gen-enabled force.

“Lockheed Martin Australia’s proven expertise in building, integrating and sustaining advanced technology systems across complex joint all-domain platforms combined with QinetiQ Australia’s unrivalled expertise in integrated air and missile defence test, evaluation, certification and systems assurance, means we are the trusted partner of choice to deliver an unmatched integrated air battle management capability edge to Australia.”

Separately, QinetiQ has signed a contract with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force for the use of uncrewed aerial targets during anti-aircraft firing training. The training with uncrewed aerial targets is slated to start next year.

