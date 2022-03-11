Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
March 11, 2022

Lockheed Martin Australia partners QinetiQ Australia for AIR6500 bid

Australia down selected Lockheed Martin and Northrop for the AIR6500 project last year.

Navy3 LM
AIR6500 will connect assets across air, land, sea, cyber and space for enhanced defence against potential threats to national security. Credit: Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Lockheed Martin Australia has partnered with QinetiQ Australia to support its bid for Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF’s) AIR6500 Phase 1 Project (AIR6500-1).

The companies have signed a teaming agreement to offer comprehensive test and evaluation, verification and validation, certification and assurance services regarding RAAF AIR6500-1: Competitive Evaluation Process Stage 2 (CEPS2).

The AIR6500-1 project seeks to provide the Australian Defence Force (ADF) with a Joint Air Battle Management System (JBAMS).

The JBAMS will form the architecture at the core of ADF’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence capability improving situational awareness and defence against missile threats.

Last year, Australia down selected Lockheed Martin and Northrop for the AIR6500 project with a successful strategic partner expected to be announced in late next year.

Lockheed Martin Australia AIR6500 programme executive Steve Froelich said: “The teaming agreement marks an important focus on designing a highly robust, independently validated, agile AIR6500-1 programme solution that supports the Royal Australian Air Force’s vision to transform the air force into a next-gen-enabled force.

“Lockheed Martin Australia’s proven expertise in building, integrating and sustaining advanced technology systems across complex joint all-domain platforms combined with QinetiQ Australia’s unrivalled expertise in integrated air and missile defence test, evaluation, certification and systems assurance, means we are the trusted partner of choice to deliver an unmatched integrated air battle management capability edge to Australia.”

Separately, QinetiQ has signed a contract with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force for the use of uncrewed aerial targets during anti-aircraft firing training. The training with uncrewed aerial targets is slated to start next year.

Related Companies
GlobalData

Our mission is to help businesses maintain an unbiased, complete, and comparable view of the sectors, markets, and companies which offer them the best potential to grow.

Visit Profile
CCP Gransden

Advanced Composites Design and Manufacturing Solutions

Visit Profile
DSEI

International Defence and Security Exhibition

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU