Lockheed Martin has updated its full-year forecast following an 8.7% rise in third quarter (Q3) sales for 2025 (FY25), which reached $18.6bn compared to $17.1bn in the same period a year earlier.
The company now projects its total sales for the year to fall between $74.25bn and $74.75bn, an increase from the previous range of $73.75bn to $74.75bn.
Discover B2B Marketing That Performs
Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms.
Business segment operating profit is also expected to rise, with new estimates set between $6.67bn and $6.72bn, compared to earlier predictions of $6.6bn to $6.7bn.
The aeronautics division experienced a 12% increase in sales during Q3, largely driven by increased production and sustainment contracts for the F-35 programme. Correspondingly, the division’s operating profit grew by 3%.
Meanwhile, the Missiles and Fire Control (MFC) segment saw a 14% increase in sales, amounting to an additional $449m over the previous year.
This growth was largely due to heightened production of the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM), and precision fires programmes, with MFC’s operating profit increasing by 12%.
US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate?
Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis.By GlobalData
In addition, the space segment reported a 9% rise in sales, or an additional $281m compared to the same period last year. This business unit achieved a substantial 22% increase in operating profit compared to Q3 FY24.
The Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) segment maintained steady sales growth compared to 2024 and recorded a 5% rise in operating profit.
Lockheed Martin reported consolidated operating profit for the quarter ending 28 September 2025 at $2.3bn, up from $2.1bn in Q3 FY24.
The company’s net earnings remained stable at $1.6bn. However, there was a slight improvement in earnings per share (EPS), which increased from $6.80 in the prior year quarter to $6.95 this year.
The company’s diluted EPS for the full year are projected to increase to between $22.15 and $22.35 from the prior range of $21.70 to $22.00.
Over the quarter, the company also recorded backlog of $179bn, which it says is more than two and a half years of sales.
Lockheed Martin chairman, president, and CEO Jim Taiclet said: “Based on the effectiveness and reliability of our products and systems, strong demand from Lockheed Martin’s customers—both in the United States and among our allies—continues. As a result of this unprecedented demand, we are increasing production capacity significantly across a wide range of our lines of business.”