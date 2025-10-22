Lockheed Martin’s aeronautics division posted 12% sales growth in Q3 FY25. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

Lockheed Martin has updated its full-year forecast following an 8.7% rise in third quarter (Q3) sales for 2025 (FY25), which reached $18.6bn compared to $17.1bn in the same period a year earlier.

The company now projects its total sales for the year to fall between $74.25bn and $74.75bn, an increase from the previous range of $73.75bn to $74.75bn.

Business segment operating profit is also expected to rise, with new estimates set between $6.67bn and $6.72bn, compared to earlier predictions of $6.6bn to $6.7bn.

The aeronautics division experienced a 12% increase in sales during Q3, largely driven by increased production and sustainment contracts for the F-35 programme. Correspondingly, the division’s operating profit grew by 3%.

Meanwhile, the Missiles and Fire Control (MFC) segment saw a 14% increase in sales, amounting to an additional $449m over the previous year.

This growth was largely due to heightened production of the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM), and precision fires programmes, with MFC’s operating profit increasing by 12%.

In addition, the space segment reported a 9% rise in sales, or an additional $281m compared to the same period last year. This business unit achieved a substantial 22% increase in operating profit compared to Q3 FY24.

The Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) segment maintained steady sales growth compared to 2024 and recorded a 5% rise in operating profit.

Lockheed Martin reported consolidated operating profit for the quarter ending 28 September 2025 at $2.3bn, up from $2.1bn in Q3 FY24.

The company’s net earnings remained stable at $1.6bn. However, there was a slight improvement in earnings per share (EPS), which increased from $6.80 in the prior year quarter to $6.95 this year.

The company’s diluted EPS for the full year are projected to increase to between $22.15 and $22.35 from the prior range of $21.70 to $22.00.

Over the quarter, the company also recorded backlog of $179bn, which it says is more than two and a half years of sales.

Lockheed Martin chairman, president, and CEO Jim Taiclet said: “Based on the effectiveness and reliability of our products and systems, strong demand from Lockheed Martin’s customers—both in the United States and among our allies—continues. As a result of this unprecedented demand, we are increasing production capacity significantly across a wide range of our lines of business.”

