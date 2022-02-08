Lockheed Martin Australia delivers AIR5428 Pilot Training System

The AIR5428 Pilot Training System includes PC-21 aircraft, flight simulators, cockpit trainers, along with mission planning and maintenance support. In picture, a PC-21 trainer demonstrator. Credit: Adrian Pingstone (Arpingstone)/ commons.wikimedia.org.

Lockheed Martin Australia has announced that it has delivered the AIR5428 Pilot Training System to the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

The company has developed the pilot training system in collaboration with Team 21 industry partners Pilatus and Jet Aviation, and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

The system includes PC-21 aircraft, flight simulators, cockpit trainers, along with mission planning and maintenance support. It will facilitate the training of future pilots for the Air Force, Navy and Army for complex missions.

The Pilot Training System has currently graduated a total of 35 Air Force, 11 Navy and 27 Army pilots.

Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand CEO Warren McDonald said: “Lockheed Martin Australia proudly welcomes the Commonwealth’s acceptance of the AIR5428 Pilot Training System.

“This is a significant programme milestone for Lockheed Martin Australia, our industry partners and the Commonwealth, as it signifies that this innovative system has been successfully delivered and offers enduring training capability to meet the ADF’s requirements.

“We look forward to advancing and sustaining the AIR5428 pilot training system with excellence and in conjunction with our Team 21 partners and the RAAF.”

The company and its partners conducted a six-month assessment to complete the AIR5428 acquisition phase.

This included carrying out more than 3,500 flight simulator and 10,000 aircraft flying events.

According to Lockheed Martin Australia, the system achieved a mission success scorecard exceeding 97% for all events.

Lockheed Martin Australia Rotary and Mission Systems Operations vice-president Steve Froelich said: “Lockheed Martin Australia was immensely proud of the program outcome.

“This outcome is a testament of Lockheed Martin Australia’s sustained focus, strong collaboration with our Team 21 partners, and a mission-first mindset to deliver an innovative and tailored system to meet the future needs of ADF pilots.”