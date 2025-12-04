Lockheed Martin’s SMD Systems division has invested more than $185m to add nearly 408,000ft² of new and upgraded space. Credit: © Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Lockheed Martin has opened a 17,000ft² Hypersonics System Integration Lab (SIL) at its Huntsville campus in North Alabama, US.

The company invested $17.1m in the facility, with construction completed in a little more than a year.

According to Lockheed Martin, the new SIL integrates advanced test equipment, simulation tools, and integration environment into a single site.

The facility will reduce development cycles and fielding of hypersonic systems for the US Army.

Lockheed Martin Space hypersonic strike weapon systems vice president Jim Romero said: “Lockheed Martin’s commitment to North Alabama is stronger than ever, and this new facility is a clear demonstration of that dedication.

“Built to house advanced engineering and integration capabilities, it will play a pivotal role in positioning Lockheed Martin as the industry leader in hypersonic defence and deterrence technology.”

Lockheed Martin’s Strategic and Missile Defense (SMD) Systems division has invested over $185m since 2021 to add nearly 408,000ft² of new and upgraded infrastructure.

This investment forms part of a larger capital programme that currently stands at around $529m for a combined total of 719,000ft² of facilities under construction or planned development.

In the past five years alone, Lockheed Martin Systems SMD has spent approximately $200m on more than 400,000ft² of upgrades and is preparing to commit an additional $500m for further expansion.

In 2021, Lockheed Martin opened a separate 65,000ft² hypersonic missile assembly building (MAB 4) in Courtland, Alabama.

Lockheed Martin program management director Holly Molmer said: “Hypersonic weapons are reshaping the future of military defence by delivering unmatched speed and manoeuvrability that outpace traditional threats. Their rapid response capability strengthens deterrence, ensuring potential adversaries understand that any aggression can be met instantly and decisively.”

In October 2025, Lockheed Martin updated its full-year forecast following an 8.7% rise in third quarter (Q3) sales for 2025, which reached $18.6bn compared to $17.1bn in the same period a year earlier.

