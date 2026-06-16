The 14 upcoming GPS IIIF satellites will provide advanced positioning, navigation and timing capabilities for military and civilian users. Credit: Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Lockheed Martin has received a $514m contract from the US Space Force (USSF) to build two more Global Positioning System IIIF (GPS IIIF) satellites, identified as Space Vehicles 23 and 24 (SV23 & 24).

This award increases Lockheed Martin’s total GPS IIIF satellite contracts to 14, according to the company’s announcement on 15 June 2026.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

These planned satellites will provide advanced, reliable positioning, navigation, and timing for military and civilian users.

Lockheed Martin has noted that the new satellites will include features such as Regional Military Protection, which is expected to deliver a 63-fold increase in anti-jam capabilities compared to previous generations.

The satellites will also feature additional M-Code functionality for secure access and digital navigation payloads to enhance accuracy and reliability of IIIF spacecraft.

Lockheed Martin global communications and navigation vice president Christina Mancinelli said: “Modernising the constellation with highly resilient, next-generation space vehicles ensures warfighters have access to the GPS capabilities they require for their missions.

“We continue to invest in advanced technology, facilities and the people who are the driving force in the production of this spacecraft that help our military secure peace.”

Lockheed Martin started building GPS IIIF satellites from Space Vehicle 13 (SV13) onwards on the LM2100 Combat Bus.

This platform is said to deliver enhanced cyber security, improved power and propulsion systems, and provides the flexibility needed for future upgrades.

Earlier this year, the company reported that its full set of GPS III satellites had been placed into orbit, with GPS III SV09 and SV10 launched on expedited schedules.

Lockheed Martin’s GPS constellation provides critical positioning, navigation and timing capabilities to its warfighter platforms including the F-35 fighter jet and the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. It also supports civilians in banking, telecom, emergency response, and daily navigation.

Recently, the company also secured a $105m contract for work on modernising the GPS ground segment.