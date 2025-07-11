Miysis DIRCM will be deployed on Luftwaffe’s KC-130J and C-130J-30 aircraft. Credit: Leonardo UK Ltd.

Lockheed Martin has decided to outfit the German Air Force’s (Luftwaffe) C-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Leonardo’s Miysis Directed Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) system.

This decision followed a competitive process conducted by Lockheed Martin, which assessed the Luftwaffe’s detailed specifications before selecting the Miysis DIRCM for implementation.

Miysis DIRCM will be deployed on six Luftwaffe’s KC-130J and C-130J-30 aircraft as per terms of the contract, which also covers the integration of countermeasure systems.

The system will protect the German C-130J aircraft against infrared missile threats, particularly in tactical scenarios.

These aircraft are part of the Binational Air Transport C-130J Squadron (BATS), a Franco-German unit responsible for logistical and tactical transport missions.

The missions often occur in challenging environments where there is a threat from man portable air defence systems.

Leonardo’s system operates by directing high-powered laser energy at incoming heat-seeking missiles, effectively blinding their seeker heads and disrupting their ability to track targets.

It offers continuous 360-degree protection without being constrained by cartridge capacity.

Miysis has been deployed by Nato and Middle Eastern nations. Over the past ten years, Miysis DIRCM has demonstrated a 100% success rate in live testing scenarios.

Notably, it was the sole system to successfully counter multiple infrared heat-seeking missiles launched concurrently at a recent Nato exercise at Sweden’s Vidsel Test Range.

Miysis DIRCM is also International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) free and available for export, currently serving on various VVIP and military aircraft from manufacturers such as Bombardier, Airbus, Dassault, and Textron.

It is intended for use on multiple Royal Air Force aircraft types, including the A400M and Shadow R2.

Additionally, a Middle Eastern government has recently procured the Miysis DIRCM system for their Airbus A330 VVIP transport.

