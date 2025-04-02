The F-35s are operational from 48 bases around the world. Credit: Lockheed Martin Aeronautics/PRNewswire.

Lockheed Martin has delivered the final F-35A aircraft to the Royal Norwegian Air Force, making Norway as the first F-35 partner nation to complete its scheduled procurement.

The F-35’s capabilities are expected to bolster Norway’s defence sovereignty and enhance cooperation with European allies, particularly within the Nordic region.

Norwegian Minister of Defence Tore Sandvik said: “The F-35 is the world’s best fighter jet and I am very pleased that we will receive the last of the 52 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin that Norway has ordered.

“The aircraft ensure that we can safeguard Norwegian sovereignty and maintain even better control over our areas on land, at sea and in the air.”

Since selecting the F-35 in 2008, Norway took delivery of its initial three aircraft at Ørland Air Base in November 2017.

The inclusion of the F-35 fleet helps safeguard the High North and contributes to Nato missions.

With more than one million flight hours, the global F-35 fleet now surpasses 1,150 aircraft and continues to expand.

The F-35s are operational from 48 bases around the world, with ten nations flying them from their home bases.

Recognised as a fifth-generation multi-role combat aircraft, aircraft allows for seamless integration with other assets across various domains, including land, sea, air, space, and cyber.

Lockheed Martin F-35 programme vice president and general manager Chauncey McIntosh said: “Norway’s F-35 fleet enhances interoperability across the Norwegian Armed Forces’ defence systems, improving situational awareness of the entire force and strengthening transatlantic security.

“We are honoured to build upon our more than 50-year partnership with Norway, ensuring the Royal Norwegian Air Force remains ahead of emerging threats to protect security for Norway and its allies for decades to come.”

In January 2025, the Norwegian Air Force integrated sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) into its F-35 jets.

These jets used a fuel blend containing 40% biofuel.

Despite the cancellation of a scheduled flight at Ørland on 15 January 2025 due to adverse weather, a successful test flight with this biofuel mixture was carried out the day before.