The aircraft includes an advanced radar system for superior situational awareness, and more. Credit: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Bulgaria.

Lockheed Martin has officially handed over the first two F-16 Block 70 fourth-generation multi-role aircraft to Bulgaria during a ceremony in Greenville, South Carolina, US.

This delivery is part of a larger commitment, encompassing two contracts signed in 2019 and 2022, for a total of 16 aircraft.

Bulgaria Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov said: “We are witnessing a historic event of key importance for the development of the Bulgarian Air Force.

“With the acquisition of this multi-role fighter capable of performing a wide range of tasks, we are marking the beginning of the renewal of our combat aviation, the building of new capabilities of our Armed Forces, with which we will ensure full interoperability with Nato and EU allies.”

The arrival of the F-16 Block 70 jets is an enhancement to Bulgaria’s Air Force, aligning with Nato standards and providing a platform capable of executing a spectrum of missions.

The aircraft includes features such as an advanced radar system for superior situational awareness, an automatic ground collision avoidance system for increased pilot safety, and an upgraded cockpit display that delivers real-time information to the pilot.

Bulgaria is set to welcome two of these multi-role fighters by the end of March or early April 2025.

Zapryanov has indicated that a third F-16 is currently operational; however, it will stay at Lockheed Martin’s Greenville facility for the time being. This pause in transfer allows Bulgarian engineers and technicians to undergo essential training.

Concurrently, the production of five more jets is underway, with expectations that all eight F-16s—part of an initial agreement between Bulgaria and the US signed in 2019—will be delivered by the close of the current year.

Furthermore, a subsequent deal was ratified in 2022 for eight more F-16 Block 70 aircraft. The fulfilment of this second contract is projected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Lockheed Martin Integrated Battle Group vice-president and general manager Mike Shoemaker said: “The F-16 will help the Bulgarian Air Force maintain its leading position in addressing threats in the region and play a key role in the unified peacekeeping mission in Europe and around the world.

“The F-16 has repeatedly proven its air superiority, and the Block 70 version will provide the Bulgarian Air Force with a very capable and effective fighter.”