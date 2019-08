Lockheed Martin has expanded its Lufkin, Texas, facility with the opening of a new 30,000 square-foot building to maximise production.

The company has also unveiled plans to add around 125 new jobs at the site over the coming six years.

Lockheed Martin Lufkin Operations facility site director Anthony Pittman said: “This expansion allows us to maximise production for our customers worldwide while adding a substantial amount of new jobs to the area.

“Lockheed Martin is committed to partnering with local and state governments, community partners and area universities to grow our workforce and our local economy.”



The Lufkin Operations facility, established in 1995, is home to around 250 employees.



Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown said: “I am proud to recognise Lockheed Martin’s continued investment in our community through this new building and the new high-wage jobs it’s creating.

“Lockheed Martin is one of the largest employers in the county, developing some of the most advanced technology right here in Lufkin.”

The facility manufactures components for programmes such as the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) guided missile, and the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) guided missile.

It also supports the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) guided missile and the Tactical Missile System (TACMS) guided missile programmes.

Operations at the site include circuit card assembly, wire harness assembly and final assembly, integration and testing.

In June this year, Lockheed Martin announced a $142m investment to facilitate the expansion of its Camden manufacturing facility in Arkansas, US.