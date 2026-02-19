Lockheed Martin provides C-130J training globally. Credit: © Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Lockheed Martin has secured a contract via Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to supply the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) with C-130J training devices and upgrades.

Deliveries under this contract are scheduled to commence in 2029.

The scope of the agreement includes the provision of two Weapon Systems Trainers, a Loadmaster Part-Task Trainer, an Enhanced Integrated Cockpit Systems Trainer (EICS), and enhancements to the RAAF’s existing Virtual Simulation and Virtual Maintenance Trainers.

These devices are designed for integration with the RAAF’s forthcoming C-130J-30 aircraft acquisitions, supporting the rapid introduction of new capabilities.

According to Lockheed Martin, the new training equipment will include advanced graphics, motion cueing, and cockpit replication features that closely simulate operational C-130J aircraft.

Lockheed Martin air and commercial systems vice president Todd Morar said: “We’re honoured to continue our long-standing partnership with the Royal Australian Air Force to enhance and expand their training capabilities.

“As the original equipment manufacturer of the C‑130J, our knowledge of the aircraft and its operational flight program enable us to provide the most authentic, mission‑ready training tools available, preparing Australian aircrews to master the aircraft on day one.”

Since 1958, the RAAF has utilised the C-130 platform and presently has a fleet of 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft in service according to analytics firm GlobalData.

In 2022, the US approved an arrangement allowing Australia to purchase as many as 24 more C-130J-30 airlifters through a foreign military sale.

Australia formalised its acquisition of 20 new units in July 2023 to replace and supplement its current fleet.

The first delivery is expected in 2028 for No. 37 Squadron at RAAF Base Richmond.

In April last year, Northrop Grumman was selected by the RAAF to provide the AN/ALQ-251 advanced radio frequency countermeasures system for its C-130J airlifters.

Globally, 28 operators in 25 countries employ the C-130J Super Hercules and more than 560 C-130Js have been delivered worldwide and certified by over 20 airworthiness authorities.

Collectively, these aircraft have amassed over three million flight hours.