Lockheed Martin has developed the DIAMONDShield unprecedented enterprise system, which was technically matured from a prototype into an operational system.

The system enables commanders to quickly transform terabytes of data received from unconnected systems into intelligence.

Being developed for an international customer, DIAMONDShield forms the foundation of an integrated air and missile defence system.



The Lockheed system helps link different platforms and systems operating across air, land, sea and space domains to provide customers with a layered, integrated and unified image of the battlespace.

DIAMONDShield has the capability to integrate any desired concept of operations into the system.

“The automation incorporated into DIAMONDShield enables customers to predict and assess enemy threats, make rapid tactical decisions and send engagement tasks to field troops.”

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems C4ISR and Unmanned Aerial Systems vice-president Dr Rob Smith said: “To address evolving threats with more confidence and greater efficiency, customers need ‘next-generation’ systems that connect across domains. DIAMONDShield represents that next-generation solution.”

Using standards such as the Link 16 or Link 11 protocols, the system has the capability to receive data from aircraft to missile defence systems, to radar and air traffic control systems.

The data is then correlated to provide a ‘comprehensive, bird’s eye visualisation of the battlespace’.

DIAMONDShield’s complex algorithms can generate air tasking orders (ATO) within minutes after inserting the desired mission criteria.

Once the initial ATO is created, the system continues to look for more efficient options that would help support current and future missions.

Furthermore, the Lockheed solution can support simultaneous strategic and combat planning, mission execution, advanced battlespace monitoring, joint and coalition force collaboration, as well as enemy intention analysis.