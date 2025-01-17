Lockheed Martin has completed the delivery of ten S-70i Black Hawk helicopters to the Philippine Department of National Defense (DND).
This fulfils a portion of a larger contract for 32 aircraft to bolster the Philippine Air Force’s capabilities.
The agreement, signed in 2022, entrusts Lockheed Martin subsidiary PZL Mielec with the task of expanding the PAF’s existing fleet from 15 to 47 Black Hawks.
The initial five units arrived in June 2024, followed by another five in December the same year.
The remaining helicopters are scheduled for delivery within the next two years.
Lockheed Martin notes that the Black Hawk’s build meets military standards for high mass retention, ensuring cabin integrity under extreme forces.
The S-70 Black Hawk helicopter is equipped with dual redundant electrical, hydraulic, and flight control systems, enhanced GE T701D engines, and wide rotor blades for safe flight while carrying 13 troops and equipment.
Its rotor blades are resistant to 23mm projectile fire, and the controls, hub, and power transmission system can withstand ballistic impacts.
The armoured pilot and copilot seats offer optional side wing armour, while the cargo cabin features armoured flooring and sides.
Additionally, the cockpit doors and cargo cabin windows are jettisonable, and the landing gear, along with pilot and troop seats, absorb crash energy of up to 11.9 metres per second.
The tail rotor controls are also dual redundant and fail-safe.
Originating from Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation’s response to a US Army requirement, the S-70 model first took flight in 1974 and was adopted by the Army in 1976.
Globally, 36 nations, including 14 Nato members, have chosen the Black Hawk for its multi-mission capabilities since the first UH-60A Black Hawk was delivered in 1978.
Lockheed Martin designated Asian Aerospace as the official reseller of OEM Sikorsky parts and services in September 2024, ensuring access to OEM-approved parts and dedicated support for maintenance and operations.
According to a GlobalData report, the defence budget of the Philippines in 2024 is set at $4.1bn, with projections indicating a solid annual growth rate of over 6% from 2025 to 2029. During this period, the country plans to acquire various military assets, including fighter and multirole aircraft, and more.