The S-70 Black Hawk helicopter is equipped with dual redundant electrical and hydraulic systems. Credit: © Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Lockheed Martin has completed the delivery of ten S-70i Black Hawk helicopters to the Philippine Department of National Defense (DND).

This fulfils a portion of a larger contract for 32 aircraft to bolster the Philippine Air Force’s capabilities.

The agreement, signed in 2022, entrusts Lockheed Martin subsidiary PZL Mielec with the task of expanding the PAF’s existing fleet from 15 to 47 Black Hawks.

The initial five units arrived in June 2024, followed by another five in December the same year.

The remaining helicopters are scheduled for delivery within the next two years.

Lockheed Martin notes that the Black Hawk’s build meets military standards for high mass retention, ensuring cabin integrity under extreme forces.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The S-70 Black Hawk helicopter is equipped with dual redundant electrical, hydraulic, and flight control systems, enhanced GE T701D engines, and wide rotor blades for safe flight while carrying 13 troops and equipment.

Its rotor blades are resistant to 23mm projectile fire, and the controls, hub, and power transmission system can withstand ballistic impacts.

The armoured pilot and copilot seats offer optional side wing armour, while the cargo cabin features armoured flooring and sides.

Additionally, the cockpit doors and cargo cabin windows are jettisonable, and the landing gear, along with pilot and troop seats, absorb crash energy of up to 11.9 metres per second.

The tail rotor controls are also dual redundant and fail-safe.

Originating from Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation’s response to a US Army requirement, the S-70 model first took flight in 1974 and was adopted by the Army in 1976.

Globally, 36 nations, including 14 Nato members, have chosen the Black Hawk for its multi-mission capabilities since the first UH-60A Black Hawk was delivered in 1978.

Lockheed Martin designated Asian Aerospace as the official reseller of OEM Sikorsky parts and services in September 2024, ensuring access to OEM-approved parts and dedicated support for maintenance and operations.

According to a GlobalData report, the defence budget of the Philippines in 2024 is set at $4.1bn, with projections indicating a solid annual growth rate of over 6% from 2025 to 2029. During this period, the country plans to acquire various military assets, including fighter and multirole aircraft, and more.