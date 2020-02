Thales partner LIG Nex1 has secured a contract from South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Programme Administration (DAPA) to supply TSA 1412 Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) systems.

The IFF interrogators will be integrated with man-portable missile systems and TSA 2522 for air defence vehicles.

Local partners will produce short-range Mode 5-compliant TSA 1412 interrogators based on licence production supported by Thales.

Under the contract, Thales and its partner LIG Nex1 will transfer production to local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The TSA 1412 is the compact Mode 5 IFF interrogator on the market and has also been sold to the US, Japan in addition to several European countries, including the UK and Sweden.



Thales South Korea country director Sandy Gillio said: “This latest contract award is a strong endorsement of our partnership with LIG Nex1 and the benefits of technical and commercial cooperation with local industry, and in particular with the South Korean SMEs that will produce our systems, which will support the South Korean defence industry’s moves to scale up production of high-end products.”

DAPA selected Thales and LIG Nex1 following a request for proposals to support the country’s air defence capabilities.

IFF systems prevent incidents of friendly fire by identifying friendly platforms in the theatre of operations and contribute to air traffic surveillance.

The short-range / very short-range TSA 1412 interrogator is part of Thales’s BlueGate family of IFF systems and weighs less than 2kg.

Ideally suited to man-portable weapon systems and short-range air defence systems (SHORADS), the interrogator will be integrated with South Korea’s K-SAM, Biho-hybrid, TPS-830K and KP-SAM defence systems.

South Korea selected Thales’s IFF solutions for land, air and naval forces.