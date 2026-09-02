Leonardo DRS’ technology is intended to support US space superiority and space control missions. Credit: Leonardo DRS.

The US Space Force has selected Leonardo DRS for a prototype contract to develop scalable sensor systems aimed at enhancing national defence capabilities.

Issued through an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement, the award tasks Leonardo DRS with furthering the development of sensor solutions designed to rapidly identify, track, and engage “fast-moving” threats.

The company has not specified whether the technologies will address missiles, hypersonic weapons, spacecraft, or airborne platforms, but stated they are intended to support US space superiority and space control requirements.

According to Leonardo DRS, a central focus of the contract is to improve both the affordability and producibility of advanced sensors.

The company stated it will apply recent advancements in sensing and processing, aiming for designs that can be manufactured more efficiently and at scale, while maintaining a resilient supply chain to meet critical national security timelines.

Leonardo DRS president and CEO John Baylouny said: “This award recognises our innovative best-in-class sensor technology, proven experience and continued investment in space-based capabilities for critical national security programs.

“These investments allow our company to push the boundaries of advanced sensing and targeting and implement scaled manufacturing to support national security priorities.”

The selection of Leonardo DRS is part of the Space Force’s wider Space Combat Power acquisition effort.

According to a July announcement from the service, the Space Force had issued seven OTA agreements in May and June, with plans for an additional six in July, totalling more than $500m for 13 contracts aimed at advancing national security space capabilities.

The initiative is being carried out in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory, Missile Defence Agency, and NASA, leveraging their expertise and experience as the Department of War seeks to accelerate the introduction of commercial technologies.

Leonardo DRS, which is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, supplies infrared sensing, secure communications, and laser technologies for a variety of military domains.

These technologies support missions ranging from counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) operations to autonomous fleet protection and ground combat.

They are deployed by the US Government and allied forces across ground, sea, air, and space applications.