Officials of Peruvian Air Force and Leonardo signing the FOS agreement. Credit: Leonardo S.p.A.

Leonardo has signed a multi-year follow-on support agreement with the Peruvian Air Force (FAP) to maintain and enhance the operational readiness of its C-27J Spartan fleet.

The deal is designed to strengthen the airlift capability used by Peru in national security, humanitarian, and disaster response operations.

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According to Leonardo, the agreement covers a suite of services, including technical and field support, the supply of spare parts, repair and overhaul, maintenance planning, engineering assistance, and logistics management.

Training and fleet monitoring are also included to ensure the readiness of the C-27J fleet for critical missions.

The new arrangement follows years of cooperation between Leonardo and the Peruvian Air Force, building on lessons learned from operating the C-27J in Peru’s varied geography, from coastal regions to the Andes and Amazon basin.

“These services will provide timely technical support and efficient supply chain performance to ensure the aircraft’s readiness for critical operations,” Leonardo stated.

The long-term support agreement forms part of Leonardo’s broader approach to ongoing technical cooperation and knowledge sharing with Peruvian defence authorities.

The initiative is expected to reinforce Peru’s capacity to address both defence and humanitarian demands through reliable air transport services.

Earlier this year, the Peruvian Air Force ordered an additional C-27J Spartan multi-role tactical airlifter, bringing its total fleet to five.

Globally, the C-27J Spartan is operated by 22 countries, with over 100 units ordered and almost 300,000 flight hours recorded, according to Leonardo.

Its operational profile covers military transport and support missions in diverse and sometimes challenging environments.

In a separate development, Leonardo also secured a contract to deliver a comprehensive avionics upgrade for the Bulgarian Air Force’s C-27J fleet.

This upgrade includes modern navigation, surveillance, communications, and a redesigned human-machine interface to enhance situational awareness and bring the aircraft in line with evolving operational requirements.