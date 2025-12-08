C-27J “Spartan” is a multi-mission tactical transport aircraft. Credit: © Leonardo S.p.A.

The Italian National Armaments Directorate has awarded a logistics support contract to Leonardo pertaining to the Italian Air Force’s fleet of C-27J “Spartan” aircraft.

The multi-year contract also includes support for the Full Motion Simulator of the International Training Centre (ITC), located at Pisa Air Base, headquarters of the 46th Air Brigade.

Running from 2026 to 2028 on a performance-based model, the contract covers support for the Italian Air Force’s fleet of 12 aircraft based at Pisa and Pratica di Mare near Rome.

During this timeframe, Leonardo will manage technical and administrative management operations at the ITC in Pisa. The company will also supply technical and maintenance support for the ITC’s flight simulator located at the same base.

Leonardo’s C-27J “Spartan” aircraft serves as a tactical transport aircraft, capable of operating from unprepared runways and in various environmental conditions. It is powered by two turboprop engines.

The updated C-27J Next Generation incorporates new avionics and aerodynamic changes designed to enhance efficiency and operating performance.

According to Leonardo, the C-27J has been deployed by air forces internationally and has accumulated over 275,000 flight hours.

Missions undertaken by the C-27J include transportation, airlift operation, disaster relief operation, and firefighting.

The cabin can be reconfigured in less than 30 minutes with standard kits to support five basic mission profiles such as cargo transport, troop transport, cargo raid, medical evacuation, and parachute raid.

Six additional options, including VIP transportation, passenger transportation, special medevac, biocontainment, as well as basic and advanced firefighting, require extra modules or equipment available upon request.

In March 2023, Leonardo secured a separate contract focused on upgrading the Italian Air Force’s C-27J Spartan fleet.

