Leonardo worked with Faculty AI on autonomy and electronic warfare research projects. Credit: PRESSLAB/Shutterstock.

Leonardo UK has entered into a collaboration with Faculty AI, marking the inaugural partnership under its UK-based SME Collaboration Partner Programme.

This partnership with Faculty AI aims to introduce advanced technologies such as cognitive intelligent sensing (CoInS) and electronic warfare (EW) rapidly into military use.

Using AI and machine learning algorithms, Cognitive Intelligent Sensing technology can process and analyse data in real-time. It is used in applications as industrial robotics, brain-computer interface (BCI) and human-computer interaction (HCI).

The initial joint projects with Faculty AI will concentrate on integrating AI into Intelligent Sensing systems. This advancement will enable sensors to autonomously adjust their orientation, eliminating the need for manual remote operation.

The initiative aligns with Leonardo’s strategic vision for incorporating AI into intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) research and development.

The alliance will also explore ways in which AI can enhance the performance of electronic warfare payloads and countermeasures used by combat aircraft. This exploration aims to bolster the capabilities of these systems in the context of modern warfare.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Leonardo UK capability director Simon Harwood said: “Our goal is to move beyond a transactional prime-supplier relationship.

“We’ll be looking for opportunities where Leonardo’s expertise in defence electronics sensors and integration, military rotorcraft and cyber security can incorporate the AI expertise of Faculty to deliver something of tangible benefit to our customers.”

Additionally, the partnership will explore the use of AI in enhancing electronic warfare payloads and countermeasures for combat aircraft, building upon Leonardo’s success with the BriteCloud decoy and BriteStorm jamming system.

Leonardo has a history of working with Faculty AI on autonomy and electronic warfare research projects.

Furthermore, Leonardo plans to use Faculty AI’s expertise to optimise its operations across its nine UK sites.

Faculty AI CEO Marc Warner said: “We’ve used AI to solve frontline problems for a decade and are world-leading experts in this field.

“AI is already reshaping defence – enabling faster, more accurate decision-making, improved threat detection and greater operational efficiency. This collaboration underscores our mission to deliver AI to enhance national security while ensuring it is deployed safely and ethically.”

Launched in March 2025 with Form1 Partners, the SME Collaboration Partner programme seeks to drive innovation and growth in the UK’s defence and security industry .

A dedicated Leonardo-Form1 team will work with SME partners across the UK to bring collaborative products and services to the market.