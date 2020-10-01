Leonardo DRS to provide SATCOM and support to USINDOPACOM

Leonardo DRS has won a contract worth up to $255m to provide satellite communications (SATCOM) to the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM).

Under the blanket purchase agreement (BPA), the company will also offer support to the command’s headquarters, components and major subordinate units.

The award was granted by the Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization.

As per the agreement, the company will support the acquisition of commercial satellite bandwidth for communications requirements.

To allow access to regional services, Leonardo DRS will offer host nation agreements and frequency clearances as required.



It will also provide tailored, regional commercial satellite communications (COMSATCOM) solutions, which will meet the needs of the combatant command’s COMSATCOM.

Leonardo DRS Global Enterprise Solutions business unit senior vice-president and general manager Dave Fields said: “The US Indo-Pacific Command is a complex region and we are dedicated to delivering a strong, secure and comprehensive satellite communications solution that ensures users in the combatant command have connectivity when and where it is required.

“Our nearly 20 years of experience and leadership in satellite communications solutions gives us a clear understanding of our customer needs for this critical mission.”

