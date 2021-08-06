Leonardo DRS to provide JSAS system for Draken Europe

The new training capability comprises aircraft mounted JSAS pods and a ground station. Credit: Draken / Collins Aerospace. Credit: Leonardo DRS.

Leonardo DRS has announced its plans to build advanced air combat training systems for Draken Europe.

The Leonardo DRS Airborne & Intelligence Systems business has collaborated with Collins Aerospace to deliver the Joint Secure Air Combat Training System (JSAS) for use with Draken’s Falcon 20 fleet in support of operational readiness training for the RAF and Royal Navy.

Last month, Collins Aerospace signed an agreement with Draken Europe to install its JSAS for the latter’s Falcon 20 fleet.

Leonardo DRS Airborne & Intelligence Systems business senior vice-president general manager Larry Ezell said: “We are proud to be a provider of trusted air combat training systems for our close coalition partner which will give Draken the ability to improve the operational training offered to the front line of the United Kingdom’s fighting forces.

“This is an opportunity to demonstrate the continued support and cutting-edge technology that we and our partners are bringing to coalition partners.”



Through JSAS, the warfighter can train and enhance joint tactics, techniques and procedures in a secure environment against modern threats.

The new training solution features aircraft-mounted JSAS pods and a ground station, developed in partnership with Leonardo DRS.

It supports secure, live, virtual and constructive (LVC), multi-domain collective training.

The system uses software-defined radio (SDR) hosting multiple waveforms to provide high capacity and multi-hop mesh networking.

Collins noted that the system will be modernised with a next-generation Tactical Combat Training System – Increment II (TCTS II) pod variant.

These pods enable fully encrypted interoperability with all coalition platforms across legacy P5 and future P6 Air Combat Manoeuvring Instrumentation waveforms.

In addition, the pods are based on Common Range Integrated Instrumentation System (CRIIS).

JSAS pods are already operational with the US Air Force (USAF) and US Navy for training and analysis.