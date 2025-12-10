Leonardo KRONOS Grand Mobile radar system. Credit: © Leonardo S.p.A.

Leonardo reports that its KRONOS Grand Mobile High Power Radar Sensor has tracked and guided an Italian SAMP/T NG surface-to-air missile (SAM) to intercept a target at a range not previously reached by the Eurosam SAMP/T system during land trials.

The qualification launch, on 3 December 2025, marked the sensor’s debut in this configuration, as part of ongoing developments in Italy’s air and missile defence capabilities.

The KRONOS Grand Mobile High Power operates with multifunction active electronically scanned array architecture.

Leonardo supplied this radar for integration with the new SAMP/T NG missile system, forming a key element of the Italian Michelangelo Security Dome, which the company launched in late November 2025.

This performance has validated KRONOS Grand Mobile High Power as the best-in-class Radar Sensor in Europe for air and missile defence systems.

The latest achievement follows earlier performance demonstrated during international integrated air and missile defence exercises, including Formidable Shield and Pacific Dragon, as well as previous live trials of ground-based SAM system.

Leonardo stated that the result “testifies the solidity” of path it took in the development of the Italian Michelangelo Security Dome, which it considers is a potential option for future integrated air and missile defence in Europe.

The architecture of the Michelangelo Dome is designed to be adaptable and open, enabling integration of new technologies to counter evolving aerial and missile threats.

The Dome incorporates a range of advanced capabilities, including sensors operating across land, sea, air and space domains, cyber-defence solutions, command-and-control infrastructure, AI and coordinated response frameworks.

The project aims to safeguard essential infrastructure, sensitive urban locations, national territory and assets deemed important at both national and European levels.

