Leonardo’s revenue rose 12.2% year-on-year in first half 2026. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

Leonardo has raised its full-year 2026 (FY26) financial guidance after reporting a sharp rise in new orders during the first half of the year (H1), reinforcing its presence in the markets it operates.

The company now expects new order intake to increase from approximately €26.2bn ($30bn) to €28.2bn.

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Leonardo has also raised its earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) guidance from about €2.15bn to €2.21bn, with a target of achieving a double-digit return on sales.

Full-year 2026 revenue forecast is reaffirmed at approximately €22.1bn.

In the first half of the year, Leonardo secured €16.3bn in new orders, representing a 44.6% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

This growth has pushed its order backlog to around €59bn, which includes the addition of roughly €6bn from the recently consolidated Iveco Defence Vehicles (IDV) business.

The company said that the backlog now provides production coverage for more than 2.6 years.

During the first half, the group revenues climbed 12.2% year-on-year to €10bn, supported by gains across all business sectors.

The company said all divisions contributed to the increase, despite exchange rate effects that limited contributions from US subsidiaries in Defence Electronics.

Driven by strong performances in Defence Electronics, Aircraft, Aerostructures, and the GIE-ATR joint venture, its (EBITA) for the half year rose 34.3% to €780m.

Leonardo’s net profit, adjusted for extraordinary items, reached €476m in H1 FY26, up 74.4% year-on-year.

The company also reported improved operating cash flow, despite usual seasonal weakness, alongside a higher net debt position due largely to the acquisition of Iveco Defence Vehicles.

Leonardo CEO and general manager Lorenzo Mariani said: “Leonardo’s first-half 2026 results confirm that we are delivering across all the key pillars of our Industrial Plan.

“Growth in our order backlog, revenues and operating profitability, together with stronger cash generation, demonstrates the Group’s ability to execute programmes, increase production capacity and respond effectively to an evolving market environment.”

Last month, Leonardo secured a £27m ($35m) contract by the National Armaments Director (NAD) Group to supply critical consumable spares for the UK’s fixed-wing and rotary-wing military aircraft.