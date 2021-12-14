Leidos wins contract to support US Air Force’s C-sUAS efforts

Leidos has secured the counter-small uncrewed aerial system (C-sUAS) indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract from the US Air Force (USAF).

The single-award prime contract has a total value estimated of $82m.

It has a one-year base period and includes options for four additional years.

Leidos will support the USAF’s Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) and improve the air base defender’s capability to ‘identify, track and defeat’ sUAS, through the latest order.

The company will achieve this through a broad range of system and software maintenance, as well as development and other deployment tasks.



Leidos claimed that its agile technologies allow a fully connected defence solution to combat ‘anticipated threats’ to global air bases.

Leidos Logistics and Mission Support senior vice-president Will Johnson said: “The complex and rapid proliferation of small, unmanned aircraft systems by adversaries presents new risks and challenges for our armed forces.

“We are proud to support the Air Force’s mission to increase the operational capability of fielded and future C-sUAS equipment.”

The contractual work will be performed at various Continental United States (CONUS) sites.

The AFLCMC is headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (AFB) in Ohio, US.

It provides test and evaluation, as well as lifecycle management services and sustainment for major weapon systems of the USAF.

Last month, Leidos won a firm-fixed-price task order from the USAF’s Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center.