The new task order extends Leidos’ ISR support for ACC amid ongoing demand for critical intelligence. Credit: Faizinraz/Shutterstock.com.

Leidos has secured a new task order from the US Air Force’s Air Combat Command (ACC) Acquisition Management and Integration Center (AMIC), valued at up to $717m.

The five-year agreement, which consists of a one-year base period and four additional one-year options, will see Leidos deliver intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations support at more than 35 sites across the US and overseas.

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Leidos said the arrangement deepens its role as an “embedded partner” in day-to-day mission execution.

Since 2019, the company has served as the prime contractor for this ISR operations support mission.

The latest contract will retain Leidos personnel at ACC headquarters, subordinate Numbered Air Forces, centres, and wings.

Responsibilities will include intelligence analysis, threat mitigation, operations support, training, and broader mission support services.

The company said this ongoing work is intended to help military leaders obtain timely and accurate information to assess threats and carry out operations spanning air, space, cyber, and intelligence domains.

Leidos Airborne & Mission Solutions senior vice president Jason McCarthy said: “Airmen operate in an environment where decisions often depend on the speed, quality and clarity of intelligence. Since 2019, our team has worked alongside Air Combat Command to provide mission-focused ISR support, training and analysis.

“This next phase of work builds on that foundation with the insight and operational expertise needed to help Airmen assess threats, prepare for missions and support operations around the world.”

The ACC, based at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is a principal command within the US Air Force and is responsible for delivering air, space, cyber, and intelligence capabilities to support national defence requirements.

AMIC handles acquisition services that underpin the command’s operational priorities.