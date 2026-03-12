Leidos to modernise and secure US Air Force cloud operations. Credit: Michael Vi/Shutterstock.com.

Leidos has secured a $454.9m contract to upgrade the US Air Force’s Cloud One platform, a central technology resource supporting mission-critical operations across the Department of Defense (DoD).

The initiative involves collaboration with major cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

The project aims to enhance the security and automation of the platform while streamlining operations and reducing costs for Air Force teams managing cloud environments.

According to Leidos, these improvements are expected to facilitate quicker management of cloud operations and simplify the adoption and scaling of cloud services across additional Air Force units.

The Cloud One programme aims to accelerate cloud adoption throughout the Air Force globally, bolster cyber defences, and support operational readiness.

Leidos digital modernisation division president Steve Hull said: “Modernising Cloud One helps the Air Force deploy mission-critical operations faster and defend them more effectively. It also creates a secure, repeatable cloud foundation that other Department of War organisations can adopt, helping to remove barriers to cloud adoption and enabling teams to move faster and more securely to help meet mission demands and maintain a strategic edge.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Cloud One serves as the primary platform providing secure access to cloud technologies and services from leading vendors such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Google Cloud.

Within this programme, Leidos provides solutions that facilitate the Air Force’s move to cloud-based systems.

The company states that this project is consistent with its NorthStar 2030 strategy, which prioritises large-scale technology and cybersecurity modernisation efforts for the federal government.

Last month, Oracle received an $88m firm-fixed price task order from the US Department of the Air Force to supply Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services specifically for the programme.