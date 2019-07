Leidos has received a contract from the US Air Force (USAF) to support the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) support services programme.

The cost-plus-award-fee task order was awarded by Air Combat Command (ACC). The contract includes a base period of one year and four one-year options.

If the ACC chooses to exercise all options, the total value of the contract could reach around $900m.

Leidos will perform ISR support contract work at USAF sites in Virginia, Texas, Nebraska, and California.



ACC is the provider of combat-ready forces for various US Unified Combatant Commands for rapid deployment.



The command organises, maintains, trains and ensures the availability of strategic air defence forces to meet challenges.

Leidos is required to provide full-spectrum ISR support to troops.

Services covered under the task order include intelligence analysis and targeting, training and operational support, as well as processing, exploitation and dissemination (PED).

Leidos Defense group president Gerry Fasano said: “ACC ISR represents a significant accomplishment in our C4ISR growth campaign across each military service, the combatant commands, and strategic international partners.

“It allows us to bolster our already significant ISR capabilities and further assist our customers in addressing their enduring mission requirements. This award recognises Leidos’ strong performance as an industry leader in airforce intelligence analysis, targeting, and training.”

The company is recruiting personnel for the ACC ISR support services programme.

In 2014, Leidos secured a contract to provide ISR and targeting support to the ACC. The company secured a prime position on a potential five-year, $750m contract to provide ISR support to the US Special Operations Command the following year in December.

Last month, the company was awarded a contract from the USAF’s Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) to provide support for counterintelligence operations.