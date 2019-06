Leidos has received a firm-fixed-price contract from the US Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) to provide support for counterintelligence operations.

The contract includes a base period of one year and four one-year options. If AFOSI exercises all options, the total contract value could reach up to $50m.

AFOSI is a federal law enforcement agency that investigates serious offences, including espionage, terrorism, acquisition fraud and corruption of the contracting process.

The agency is also responsible for counterintelligence and integrated force protection.



Leidos will provide services in support of AFOSI’s Terrorism Analysis Support Services.



The contract includes AFOSI programme management, counterintelligence analysis, counterterrorism analysis, and other analytical services.

The organisation will use these services to target foreign intelligence services, terrorist organisations, insurgent groups, and their surrogates.

Leidos will perform the contract work at US Air Force sites in South Carolina, US, and the Middle East.

Leidos C4ISR solutions senior vice-president Eric Freeman said: “This contract represents a major achievement in our airforce growth campaign and our continued support to warfighters.

“It allows us to bolster our already significant capabilities and further assist our customers in addressing their enduring mission requirements.”

In April, the company won a USAF contract to support the integration and field testing of a laser weapon technology.

The contract requires the company to help the US Air Force Research Laboratory research, develop and evaluate the performance of laser weapon systems in operational environments.