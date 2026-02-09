Leidos, RegScale to improve digital security for DoD and federal agencies. Credit: DC Studio/Shutterstock.com.

Leidos has announced the integration of its UpHold Armor with RegScale’s Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) platform in a move aimed at enhancing cybersecurity for the US Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal agencies.

The collaboration seeks to automate risk management processes and maintain operational continuity as government computing systems face persistent cyber threats.

The combined solution will first be implemented for the US Air Force (USAF) and is intended to support additional DoD and federal bodies that require improved cybersecurity, reduced operational risks, and updated security procedures.

By embedding automated risk controls into both modern and legacy environments, UpHold Armor works in conjunction with RegScale’s CCM platform, which continuously monitors security controls and automatically compiles evidence needed for system authorisations.

This approach aims to help agencies meet federal cybersecurity standards, including NIST SP 800-53 and FedRAMP, and provide real-time compliance status rather than relying solely on periodic audits.

RegScale co-founder and CEO Travis Howerton said: “Leidos knows that government agencies need to accelerate and become more agile. Together, we’re turning ATO into a continuous capability—so agencies can move at the speed of innovation and stay focused on securely delivering their mission.”

By automating key compliance activities, the partnership aims to reduce manual workloads, limit staffing needs, and avoid increased complexity while providing greater visibility into security conditions.

Agencies are expected to benefit from quicker system deployment approvals and reduced audit time and costs as a result of these measures.

The initiative aligns with Leidos’ NorthStar 2030 strategic emphasis on digital modernisation.

Leidos digital modernisation president Steve Hull said: “Security and risk management should enable the mission, not get in the way. By partnering with RegScale, we’re helping our customers move faster and stay secure while remaining focused on mission outcomes.”