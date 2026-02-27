The Leidos “Black Arrow” small cruise missile. Credit: © Leidos.

The US Air Force (USAF) has officially designated the Leidos Small Cruise Missile (SCM), known as Black Arrow, as the AGM-190A.

This designation confirms the missile’s function in meeting the Department of Defense’s (DoD) requirement for cost-effective, flexible stand-off strike options.

The announcement follows a series of test flights in which the 200-pound class weapon system, developed by Leidos Dynetics, achieved a standoff range exceeding 400 nautical miles when launched from a C-130 aircraft.

Leidos first revealed in March last year that it had successfully conducted a guided flight test of the missile from an AC-130J aircraft.

According to the company, the Black Arrow platform is designed to allow rapid upgrades for both kinetic and non-kinetic missions due to its modular hardware and open system software.

Leidos Defense Sector president Cindy Gruensfelder said: “This capability will provide warfighters with the operational flexibility they need for today’s missions, and help them counter emerging threats in the future.

“The Air Force’s designation of the AGM-190A underscores its confidence in Leidos as a provider of proven, affordable stand-off strike solutions.”

Development of the SCM began in 2021, leveraging experience gained from the GBU-69/B Small Glide Munition programme.

In 2022, Leidos Dynetics entered into an agreement with US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) to continue work on the missile as an adaptable delivery platform.

The mission-adaptable nature and cost profile of the AGM-190A align with Leidos’ NorthStar 2030 strategy aimed at delivering scalable solutions for changing operational requirements.

Leidos is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, employs around 47,000 staff worldwide. The company reported annual revenues of around $17.2bn for the fiscal year ending 2 January 2026.

In related activity, the USAF assigned the designation AGM-189A to the Barracuda-500M cruise missile in September 2025.