The Lebanon Air Force will receive six MD 530G light scout attack helicopters from MD Helicopters.

The current firm, fixed-price award is the third delivery order received by the company under its light scout attack helicopter indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract valued at $1.4bn.

The contract was awarded to the company by the US Army Contracting Command for a period of five years.



In addition to supplying the new MD 530Gs fleet, the current award includes the delivery of initial logistics support for the helicopters, as well as aircraft systems, ground support equipment and related services.

The six light scout attack helicopters are expected to receive a US Army Airworthiness Release by December next year, while deliveries to the Lebanon Air Force are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The MD 530G configuration designed for the Lebanon Air Force is fitted with an upgraded mission equipment package that will enable the service to meet a wide range of mission profiles.

MD Helicopters chief executive officer Lynn Tilton said: “With advanced avionics, integrated weapons and mission management systems, and an armament suite that delivers both precision lethality and suppressive fire capabilities, we are honoured to receive this order, and look forward to delivering these highly capable aircraft to the Lebanon Air Force.”

The range of equipment includes a mission configurable armament system, 62mm ballistic armour protection, .50 calibre HMP 400 machine gun pods, M260 seven-shot rocket pods and 70mm / 2.75in advanced precision kill weapons system rockets.

The attack aircraft also features a ballistically tolerant crashworthy fuel system inclusive of main and auxiliary tanks, and a WESCAM MX-10D electro-optical / infrared laser designator, as well as a Scorpion helmet-mounted cueing system, in addition to the Falcon III RF-7850A-MR multi-channel airborne networking radios with advanced encryption standards.