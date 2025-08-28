L3Harris Technologies ISR president Jason Lambert, Waco general manager Sean Ling, alongside Congressman Pete Sessions and other dignitaries, inaugurate new hangar at Waco, Texas. Credit: © L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies has expanded its production capabilities at the Waco facility in Texas to manufacture the OA-1K Skyraider II aircraft for the US Air Force (USAF) and allied countries.

The Waco site will serve as the central production site for the Skyraider II, as well as a service hub for both domestic and global operators.

The new hangar, equipped with advanced manufacturing technology and processes, will facilitate the production of the aircraft.

This facility enables technicians to conduct streamlined testing and facilitate swift upgrades to the aircraft.

L3Harris Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance president Jason Lambert said: “This hangar brings together the talent and technology needed to rapidly advance the Skyraider II mission and deliver the OA-1K aircraft.

“The site, which supported the prototype aircraft development, flight testing and FAA certification, is uniquely positioned to carry this mission forward.”

The facility has already commenced aircraft inductions, with initial deliveries anticipated for autumn 2025.

L3Harris has set a schedule to deliver aircraft monthly to meet the requirements of the Skyraider II programme and operational demands.

The Skyraider II, built based on the proven AT-802 platform, is a “cost-efficient crewed aircraft” designed to support a range of conflict scenarios.

It is specifically designed to aid special operations forces and joint forces in conducting precision strikes, close air support, and armed intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

Notably, the aircraft needs a “smaller maintenance package” and incurs lower operational costs per flight hour compared to traditional aircraft or other specialised operation platform.

Congressman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) said: “The innovation taking place here in Central Texas will not only revolutionize advancements on the battlefield, but also strengthen our local economy.

“This achievement is a testament to the strong workforce we have in Texas, and it is clear that what happens in Waco has global implications.”

The Skyraider II formal training unit is situated at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma.

Earlier in April 2025, L3Harris Technologies partnered with Air Tractor to deliver the inaugural missionised OA-1K Skyraider II to the US Air Force Special Operations Command (SOCOM).

