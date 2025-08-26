The infrastructure of the site is designed to facilitate rapid expansion of production. Credit: © L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies has initiated the production of military electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensor systems at its new facility in Katowice, Poland.

Spanning 2,000m², this site is set to supply European operators with intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) and targeting sensors suitable for both crewed and autonomous platforms.

Equipped with tooling equipment for the production, the Katowice facility focuses on the EMX-Series line of EO/IR sensor systems, which are integral for military operations across various domains.

These include missions aimed at countering uncrewed systems.

The infrastructure of the site is designed to facilitate rapid expansion of production to align with Europe’s ‘Readiness 2030’ and ‘Security Action for Europe’ initiatives that seek to address emerging security threats.

As per a GlobalData report, the global market for military EO/IR systems is expected to expand at an annual growth rate exceeding 3% during 2022-2031 period.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The report also indicated that spending in this domain is propelled by defence forces seeking “to obtain information superiority and situational awareness”.

L3Harris targeting & sensor systems vice president and general manager Tom Kirkland said: “The new realities of today’s contested environments demand rapid delivery of proven solutions. Our ability to manufacture and deliver EMX-Series EO/IR systems in Europe enables our customers to remain at peak operational readiness as we continue to build strong and strategic local partnerships.”

Besides Katowice facility, the company operates offices in Warsaw and manufacturing operations across Europe.

L3Harris said it is committed to enhancing its multi-sensor capacity and reducing lead times for deliveries throughout the continent by offering a team for production, repair services, and product support.

In a recent milestone, L3Harris announced the global delivery of its 8,000th WESCAM MX-Series system in 2025.

Within Europe alone, the company has supplied more than 1,400 systems across 32 countries, integrating them onto more than 119 different platforms.

In October 2024, L3Harris integrated its WESCAM MX-20 EO/IR imaging systems with Palantir Technologies’ Sensor Inference Platform (SIP).

The MX-20 system provides continuous intelligence collection through optical surveillance and precise targeting of threats on the battlefield.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up