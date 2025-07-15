A Royal Moroccan Air Force C-130H Hercules at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tory Cusimano.

L3Harris Technologies has been contracted to modernise C-130 aircraft fleet of the Royal Moroccan Air Force (RMAF).

This initiative is aimed at strengthening the RMAF’s capabilities in managing its fleet and supporting Morocco’s defence objectives.

Under the contract, L3Harris will be responsible for various enhancements including avionics modifications, program depot maintenance, engine overhauls, and additional support services.

These upgrades are expected to increase the availability of the RMAF’s C-130 aircraft for diverse operations such as tactical airlifts, humanitarian efforts, and special operations.

L3Harris intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance president Jason Lambert said: “This landmark agreement marks the beginning of a strategic, long-term partnership with the Royal Moroccan Air Force to ensure their fleet is ready for any mission. By leveraging our team’s proven avionics expertise, we will deliver scalable modifications to enhance C-130 performance and fleet longevity.”

The modernisation work on the RMAF’s C-130s is scheduled to commence in 2025.

It will be carried out at L3Harris’ aircraft maintenance and modification facility located in Waco. Work under the contract is anticipated to extend through 2029.

The C-130 aircraft, manufactured by US company Lockheed Martin, is capable of executing various missions including airlift support, Antarctic ice resupply, aeromedical missions, weather reconnaissance, aerial spraying tasks, and firefighting.

More than 2,500 C-130s have been ordered and/or delivered so far to 63 nations.

According to a GlobalData report, Morocco allocated $6.5bn to its defence budget for 2024, with projections indicating an annual growth rate exceeding 1% from 2025 to 2029.

The country is a buyer of military equipment from the US, engaging in active government-to-government transactions totalling $8.545bn through the foreign military sales programme.

Some of Morocco’s significant acquisitions from the US include 25 F-16C/D Block 72 aircraft, 36 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, and three CH-47D Chinook helicopters.

A major non-Nato ally of the US, Morocco’s F-16 purchase is part of a larger ongoing Air Force modernisation programme.

