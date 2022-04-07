L3Harris receives third-year contract to modernise space object tracking

The company will provide required sustainment and new capabilities to address growing threat to critical space assets. Credit: L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies has secured a $117m contract to maintain and modernise infrastructure for US Space Force and US Space Command.

The contract has been awarded for the third-year option as a part of the Maintenance of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities (MOSSAIC) programme, which has a cumulative value of $1.2bn over a period of ten years.

MOSSAIC is a follow-on programme to the Systems Engineering and Sustainment Integrator programme, which L3Harris won in 2002.

As part of the MOSSAIC contract, L3Harris aims to provide sustainment services for present and future ground-based space domain awareness sensors.

The company will also provide space battle management command and control abilities.

Under the new contract, the company will modernise infrastructure to keep a track of objects in space.

L3Harris Space and Airborne Systems president Ed Zoiss said: “Better understanding the behaviour of objects in space is critical to warfighting operations.

“Our modernisation initiatives enable the US Space Force to better understand threats to satellites.”

L3Harris received an initial contract under the MOSSAIC programme in February 2020 to upgrade and maintain command and control systems, as well as radar and optical sensors.

Later in 2021, the company secured the second-year contract for $89m for continuing the modernisation work.

Furthermore, the US Space Force (USSF) has also selected L3Harris to advance its ATLAS space domain awareness programme.

The company offers space superiority capabilities to provide the foundation for space domain control, protecting assets and preserving strategic advantages.