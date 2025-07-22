A rendition of the Italian Air Force Electronic Attack aircraft. Credit: © L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies has secured a contract worth $300m to deliver two modified Gulfstream G550 aircraft with electromagnetic attack capabilities for the Italian Air Force.

The airborne electronic attack (EA) platforms will be equipped to perform jamming operations, disrupting the communications, radar, and navigation systems of adversaries from significant distances.

L3Harris Intelligence, Surveillance And Reconnaissance president Jason Lambert said: “We are expanding our support of Italy’s armed forces by equipping them with modern mission technology ready for managing a dynamic global landscape.

“Our team will provide Italy with solutions to augment its national security and increase its interoperability with the US and strategic allies.”

In line with this contract, L3Harris has awarded BAE Systems a $12m contract to assist with the G550 aircraft modifications.

BAE Systems’ role involves supplying the necessary hardware such as racks, radomes, cables, and harnesses to facilitate the integration of sophisticated electronic warfare mission systems.

These enhancements are intended to elevate Italy’s operational effectiveness within the electromagnetic spectrum.

BAE Systems Coalition Electronic Attack director Cory Casalegno said: “This modification work is a critical step toward delivering advanced EA capabilities to the Italian Air Force.

“Providing high-powered, long-range jamming capabilities to an important US ally broadens the strength of the global allied fleet and supports the mission of the US Air Force.”

The upgraded aircraft will be integrated into the Italian Ministry of Defence’s special mission fleet, complementing the Joint Airborne Multi-Mission Multi-Sensor System (JAMMS) initiative aimed at enhancing airborne operational capacities.

Presently, L3Harris is also working on modifying two G550 aircraft under the JAMMS programme.

The US State Department agreed a potential foreign military sale to Italy, including Electronic Attack (EA)-37B mission systems and associated equipment, valued at up to $680m (€619m).

