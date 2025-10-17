Officials from L3Harris and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) during the signing of the MoU. Credit: L3Harris Technologies, Inc/Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has established a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with L3Harris Technologies to collaboratively pursue the Israeli Light-Attack Aircraft programme.

The team seeks to offer an Israeli version Blue Sky Warden aircraft for the programme.

This aircraft will be equipped with an open-architecture mission computer developed by IAI, which is intended to accommodate specialised Israeli software and capabilities.

IAI will also take on the role of supplying and integrating mission equipment, as well as leading flight tests and airworthiness campaigns in coordination with the Ministry of Defence and the Israeli Air Force.

IAI president and CEO Boaz Levy said: “We are excited to collaborate on this important programme with L3Harris, a long-standing and trusted partner with whom we have successful partnerships on several fronts.

“By combining IAI’s cutting-edge systems and expertise in mission systems integration with L3Harris’ Sky Warden platform, we are delivering a tailored solution that meets the evolving needs of the Ministry of Defence and Israeli Air Force.”

The Sky Warden aircraft represents L3Harris’ commercial variant of the OA-1K Skyraider II, which is currently being produced and delivered to support the US Special Operations Command under their Armed Overwatch programme.

According to L3Harris, Sky Warden is built on the Air Tractor AT-802U base platform.

The aircraft can take off and land from short runways and requires minimal logistical support. This enables aircrews to operate alongside ground units in dispersed locations.

L3Harris Integrated Mission Systems president Jon Rambeau said: “The Sky Warden light-attack aircraft delivers the best-in-class endurance, payload and survivability needed for airborne ISR and other missions.”

L3Harris Technologies had earlier collaborated with ELTA Systems, a subsidiary of IAI, in 2023, to deliver Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) solutions.

