L3Harris Technologies chair and CEO Christopher E Kubasik addresses audience during the inauguration. Credit: © L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies has completed the expansion of its satellite integration and test facility in Palm Bay, Florida, with a $100m investment.

This development is in direct response to the Department of Defense’s (DoD) pressing requirement for on-orbit technology for the Golden Dome for America.

The Golden Dome is a next generation defence system designed to detect, track, and neutralise incoming projectiles mid-flight.

This strategic expansion in Florida complements the existing capabilities of the Space Coast, ensuring the delivery of essential components for the Golden Dome, stated L3Harris Technologies.

Spanning 94,000ft², the expanded facility was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by government representatives, clients, and industry leaders.

It is equipped to produce satellites that can identify and countering hypersonic and advanced missile threats.

L3Harris chair and CEO Christopher E Kubasik said: “Accelerating the production of proven hardware for national missile warning and defence remains a priority as we align resources across the enterprise to support the President’s vision for America’s Golden Dome.

“We continue to deliver advanced space-based technology with the speed and agility required to protect our homeland from advanced threats while bolstering US manufacturing and continued investment in Florida.”

L3Harris is a provider of missile warning and defence solutions, with five satellites currently on orbit.

The company is also developing 34 satellites designed to track hypersonic missiles, bolstering the DoD’s existing missile warning and defence framework.

L3Harris stated that it has invested millions of dollars in infrastructure and manufacturing processes across the country and these investments result in more than 900,000ft² of new and refurbished advanced manufacturing space.

In April this year, L3Harris completed a $125m expansion at its Fort Wayne space manufacturing facility in Indiana.

