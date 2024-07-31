The launch of L3Harris’s Centre of Excellence for Electronic Warfare, the facility will enable the delivery of T4 and T7 robots to the ADF. Source: L3Harris

In a year of evolution, L3Harris Technologies has made steps, notably in its propulsion systems through Aerojet Rocketdyne and the recent inauguration of a Centre of Excellence (COE) for electronic warfare in Australia.

One year following its acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne, L3Harris has achieved performance improvements. The company has increased its investment in the propulsion sector, ramping up internal funding by 40% to modernise manufacturing processes and enhance production capabilities. This has resulted in record-setting delivery months and reduced late deliveries, addressing the high demand for missile systems critical to national security.

Aerojet Rocketdyne was the second largest proponent of the missile defence market at the time of the acquisition due to its dominant position within the rocket motors segment of the missile systems supply chain. GlobalData’s Thematic Intelligence on Missile Defence highlights how focusing on a niche, but an indispensable family of products in the broader missile defence market can prove profitable.

Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO of L3Harris, emphasised the importance of these advancements: “The high demand for missiles and the solid rocket motors that propel them makes our investment in Aerojet Rocketdyne even more crucial to our national security. We remain focused on helping meet that demand while strengthening the US defence industrial base.” The integration of solid rocket motors and propulsion systems has supported missile defence tests and space launches, including the missions of Vulcan and Starliner.

On the other side of the globe, L3Harris is investing in Australia by launching its COE for Electronic Warfare in Brisbane. This facility marks a step in L3Harris’s commitment to the Australian defence industry and the Indo-Pacific region. The COE will focus on electronic warfare technology to bolster local manufacturing capabilities.

Australian officials, including Jennifer Howard MP and Graham Perrett MP, highlighted the importance of this investment for Australia’s defence sector. ” L3Harris’ new operations in Queensland will contribute to a vibrant and growing defence supply chain, with their investment helping them better support the needs of the Australian Defence Force and the Australian defence industry,” said Howard. The COE will support the design and integration of technologies, provide new job opportunities, and strengthen the sovereign industrial base.

L3Harris’s expansion into Australia aligns with its strategy to bring support and delivery centres closer to key defence partners, reducing turnaround times and enhancing local capabilities. Introducing T4 and T7 robots as part of the Land-154 programme further exemplifies this commitment, offering solutions for explosive device neutralisation.

L3Harris Technologies is advancing its propulsion systems in the US and expanding its global presence with new facilities and capabilities in Australia. These efforts reflect a strategy to enhance defence technology and support international defence needs.