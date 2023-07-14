The companies will present a missionized Bombardier Global 6500, equipped with ELTA’s latest next-generation AEW systems and Battle Management Command and Control Suite. Source: Robert Buchel/Shutterstock

L3Harris Technologies and ELTA Systems, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries, have announced an expansion of their teaming agreement to deliver Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) solutions.

Their partnership aims to provide advanced, open architecture platforms that enhance multi-domain operations while maintaining readiness rates and cost efficiency.

The partnership will leverage ELTA’s Conformal AEW system, integrated into a business jet, to offer advanced capabilities that are interoperable with US and NATO requirements.

The collaboration aims to meet the growing demand for AEW&C solutions by delivering a multi-mission platform that enhances operational readiness while reducing operating and sustainment costs.

The President of Integrated Mission Systems at L3Harris, Jon Rambeau, expressed enthusiasm for the expanded partnership, “Our expanded partnership will accelerate our multi-mission AEW&C offerings to new customers and deliver industry-leading readiness rates with low operating and sustainment costs.”

As part of their joint offering, the companies will present a missionized Bombardier Global 6500, equipped with ELTA’s latest next-generation AEW systems and Battle Management Command and Control Suite, both operationally proven. Additionally, the solution will include L3Harris’ interoperable communications suite.

The President of ELTA Systems, Yoav Tourgeman, emphasized the combined expertise and experience of the two companies in the special mission aircraft sector. “ELTA and L3Harris’ partnership takes the experience and expertise of the two leading special mission aircraft companies to propose to the market the most advanced business jet-based AEW&C solution.

Our leading-edge technology, together with our long and successful battle-proven experience, enables us to provide very high-performance systems on a very efficient and capable business jet platform. Our best-of-breed AESA AEW Radar and IFF is flying today in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.”

The companies target various markets with their advanced AEW&C solution, collaborating with Korean Air Lines to propose the Global 6500 platform to the Republic of Korea Air Force’s AEW&C Program.

Furthermore, they seek opportunities to serve NATO partners, including the interim Allied Future Surveillance and Control Program.