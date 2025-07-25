L3Harris Technologies Integrated Mission Systems president Jon Rambeau and ELT Group CEO and COO Domitilla Benigni take part in the signing. Credit: © L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies has forged partnership with ELT Group, an electromagnetic spectrum operations company, to develop a multi-sensor test facility in Italy.

The new facility will be designed to cater to commercial, military, and governmental initiatives.

This venture represents the first establishment of an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) test and calibration centre outside the US.

The collaboration between L3Harris and ELT Group intend to create a ‘centre of excellence’ within Italy to benefit the Italian military and allied countries.

L3Harris integrated mission systems president Jon Rambeau said: “L3Harris’ industry partnerships deliver long-term benefits that support Italian businesses, while also maximising mission readiness for military units.

“This new sensor test facility further strengthens Italy’s defence infrastructure.”

The facility is set to support various platforms including the G550 joint airborne multi-mission, multi-sensor system and electronic attack (EA) aircraft, as well as additional air, surface, and maritime platforms.

ELT Group CEO and COO Domitilla Benigni said: “ELT Group is pleased to be selected as a partner company for this important programme, bringing forward more than 70 years of expertise supporting allies in ISR, multi-mission and electronic attack operational support.

“This cooperation marks the first step in developing next-generation capabilities in the Italian test and operational range environment.”

The announcement follows closely on the heels of L3Harris Technologies securing a $300m contract for delivering two modified Gulfstream G550 aircraft equipped with electromagnetic attack capabilities to the Italian Air Force.

These airborne electronic attack platforms will have the capacity to disrupt enemy communications, radar, and navigation systems from afar.

GlobalData has projected in ‘The Global Military Radar Market Forecast 2023-2033’ that the total global spending on military radar is estimated to amount to $144.9bn over the forecast period.

