KC-46A Pegasus is an aerial refuelling aircraft. Credit: wz94/Shutterstock.com.

L2 Aviation has been chosen as an awardee on the US Air Force’s KC-46 Commercial Aircraft Strategic Parts Exchange and Repair (CASPER) Multiple Award Contract.

The selection allows the company to compete for future task orders supporting the repair, exchange, teardown, evaluation, and sustainment of commercial-derived components for the Boeing KC-46A Pegasus aerial refuelling aircraft.

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The CASPER programme operates as a Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a five-year ordering period. Under this arrangement, L2 Aviation will join other selected companies in bidding for work aimed at maintaining the KC-46A fleet.

Tasks may include depot-level repairs and testing required for long-term aircraft sustainment.

Selection as a contract holder increases L2 Aviation’s prospects to support the US Air Force’s maintenance and readiness objectives for its KC-46A fleet through upcoming task orders.

L2 Aviation president and chief operating officer Tony Bailey said: “Being selected by the US Air Force validates the investments we have made in quality, engineering, manufacturing, repair capabilities, FAA-certified operations, and disciplined programme execution.

“This development provides L2 Aviation the opportunity to compete for future work supporting one of the Air Force’s most important aircraft platforms.”

The contract is part of ongoing efforts to ensure operational readiness for the aerial refuelling aircraft, which provides air refuelling, cargo transport, passenger movement, and aeromedical evacuation for US armed forces and partner nations.

The KC-46A Pegasus serves as the first phase in updating the Air Force’s tanker fleet, replacing older models such as the KC-135. The aircraft is capable of supporting a range of missions, including aerial refuelling for various military branches and partner-nation aircraft.

It is equipped with a refuelling boom driven by a fly-by-wire control system and a hose and drogue system, enabling it to carry both cargo and passengers in different combinations.

The aircraft can transport up to 65,000 pounds of palletised cargo and up to 18 463L cargo pallets, and includes features designed for increased survivability in contested environments.