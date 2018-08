The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a possible foreign military sale of AGM-114R Hellfire missiles and related equipment to Kuwait.

With an estimated cost of $30.4m, the potential sale includes the delivery of 300 units of the AGM-114R Hellfire missiles, in addition to one warhead section assembly and one rocket motor.

Under the possible deal, Kuwait has also requested for the acquisition of missile containers, 19 M261 2.75 tube rocket launchers, spare and repair parts, and related repair tools.



The sale has been requested by the Government of Kuwait and approved by the US State Department.

“In order to carry out the deal, two US Government and contractor representatives will be required to carry out up to two weeks of training in Kuwait.”

In addition, the sale is expected to include US Government engineering, technical and logistics support services, in addition to other associated elements of logistical and programme support.

The sale will help enhance the security of the region and ensure political stability and economic progress, according to DSCA.

Focused on enhancing its capability to meet current and future threats, the Middle East nation will use the AGM-114R Hellfire missiles to bolster its homeland defence.

Lockheed Martin will serve as the principal contractor of the possible deal.

In July last year, DSCA notified Congress of a possible sale of 70 AGM-114R Hellfire II missiles to the Netherlands for an estimated cost of $34m.