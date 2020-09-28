Kratos wins USAF contract for ABMS programme

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has received a $950m contract for US Air Force (USAF) Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS).

The contract is for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to develop and operate systems as a unified force across all domains such as air, land and sea in an open architecture family of systems.

This is expected to enable capabilities through multiple integrated platforms.

Under the contract, Kratos will get an opportunity to work with the USAF on drone and space technologies.



Kratos Defense president and CEO Eric DeMarco said: “Innovative capabilities that focus on agnostic, modular, value-focused solutions are key to Kratos’ success.

“Our technology will support the airforce and space force with critical interoperability solutions that the DoD needs to engage with peer and near-peer adversaries, connecting weapons, sensors and decision-makers, through common interfaces that can disseminate data to the tactical edge.

“This is a crucial foundation for enabling multi-domain command and control. We look forward to supporting the ABMS program for the USAF.”

Kratos provides solutions ranging from low-cost, high-performance tactical jet drone systems to low-cost space communications systems, subsystems and Space Domain Awareness (SDA) solutions.

In July, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ subsidiary Kratos Unmanned Systems Division secured a $400m contract supporting the USAF artificial intelligence (AI) Skyborg Vanguard programme.

In June, Parsons won a position on the USAF Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) contract.

In a separate development, Shift5 has won a Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase III award with the Air Force Cyber Resiliency of Weapon Systems (CROWS) office.

The contract is an extension of the company’s existing SBIR Phase II project through AFWERX.