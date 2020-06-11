Parsons wins position on USAF’s ABMS contract for JADC2

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Parsons has won a position on the US Air Force (USAF) Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) contract.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has a total ceiling value of $950m. It is part of a multiple-award multi-level security effort.

The company can compete for task orders in support of the ABMS mission for Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

JADC2 is the US military’s developing concept that will serve as the backbone of operations and deterrence.

It will allow US forces to plan military operations across all domains, including the air, land, sea, space, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum.



The US is preparing to integrate JADC2 network across multiple domains, including the US airforce and army, with further plans for the navy to join the unified network.

Parsons multi-domain solutions (MDS) vice-president Jay Lennon said: “Parsons’ all-domain capabilities empower the operator with timely, actionable intelligence to increase mission success. Choosing a relevant and enticing survey incentive can safeguard your budget and data quality. Please take my survey now

“We look forward to improving connectivity in support of the airforce’s ABMS mission. Our agile software development and innovative joint-domain solutions deliver operational value in battle management and command and control.”

Under the contract, the company will work for the maturation, demonstration and growth of capabilities across platforms and domains.

This will be done by using open systems design, modern software and algorithm development to enable JADC2.

In total, the USAF selected 28 companies to compete for task orders.