US-based Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is demonstrating a new Reconfigurable Virtual Collective Training System (RVCTS) at I/ITSEC in Orlando, Florida, US.

RVCTS is easy to deploy and meets the military’s need for a cost-effective, reconfigurable, multi-platform, immersive training environment.

I/ITSEC is a modelling, simulation and training event held from 2 to 6 December.

The RVCTS incorporates the latest technology in an open architecture framework.

The RVCTS-air (RVCTS-A) configuration is designed to achieve aircrew and collective training capability by reconfiguring into the required rotary-wing platforms.



The RVCTS-A demo supports three rotary-wing platform configurations UH-60M, CH-47F and AH-64D and has been designed to reconfigure from one to another in as little as 30 minutes.

Kratos said that RVCTS-A can also perform collective training by deploying multiple aircraft platform configurations, reducing lifecycle costs and increasing training value.

The RVCTS-A can perform aircrew training under a single aircraft platform, as it deploys the cockpit module, the aerial gunner’s module and the hoist or cargo module in the Synthetic Training Environment (STE).

This flexibility allows the operation of the RVCTS-A in a single aircrew environment or a collective, multi-platform environment.

The reconfigurable RVCTS-A training system incorporates the latest mixed reality technology to deliver the highest immersive fidelity of any collective training system.

Kratos claimed that the system introduces increased portability, ease of reconfiguration and can be delivered to the point of need (PoN).

Kratos training senior vice-president Jose Diaz said: “We have partnered with industry leaders to develop the most innovative and mission-focused Reconfigurable Virtual Collective Training System currently available.

“This innovative Kratos system is comprised of Bugeye Technologies’ high fidelity cockpit components, VSS’ ‘real cable’ hoist product and AVT’s Combined Aircrew Mission Task Trainer (CAMTT) simulation baseline.

“Our partners’ agility and leading technology focus coupled with Kratos’ immersive simulation technology, years of simulation experience and vision have resulted in the RVCTS-A, a truly technologically advanced, highly immersive collective training system with the right level of fidelity to achieve the target mission training.

“RVCTS-A is the right solution for collective training needs as it delivers outcomes that enable the warfighter to conduct representative, multi echelon training at the point of need (PoN).”