The RMWT programme will provide resilient, space-based missile warning and tracking of ballistic missiles and advanced threats. Credit: BAE Systems.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has completed a System Requirements Review (SRR) for the US Space Force’s Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking (MWT) programme.

The review covers the Ground Management and Integration (GMI) effort, which is intended to support the ground architecture connecting the programme’s satellites with military users.

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Kratos said the review was completed within the planned period.

An SRR assesses whether a system’s requirements are sufficiently defined to support further engineering and integration work.

In this case, the milestone will inform continued requirements development, systems engineering and integration planning for the GMI effort.

Kratos used digital engineering and model-based systems engineering tools during the review. The company said these supported requirements development and planning for an open architecture capable of integrating different space and ground segments.

Kratos is the prime contractor and systems integrator for the ground segment of the Resilient MWT Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) programme.

Space Systems Command awarded the company a $446.8m contract in April 2026 to build and operate the GMI architecture for Epoch 1 and Epoch 2 satellites.

The company is integrating its ground system with Space Systems Command’s Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) platform. The integration is intended to support changes to the satellite constellation and mission requirements.

The Resilient MWT programme, also referred to as Resilient MEO Missile Warning and Tracking or RMMWT, is intended to deliver multi-orbit satellite coverage able to detect, track, and maintain custody of ballistic missiles, hypersonic glide vehicles, and other evolving threats.

The programme, managed by Space Systems Command’s System Delta 84, is designed to enhance warfighter capabilities by ensuring ongoing delivery of mission data for integration with operational missile defence systems.