Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has secured a contract to upgrade the satellite ground system for the Air Force Satellite Control Network (AFSCN).

Under the $4.9m contract, the company will modernise the infrastructure and systems that interconnect the AFSCN sites under the AFSCN Network Edge Transport System (ANETS) programme.

The contract further allows AFSCN to leverage existing technology as it shifts to a digital IP architecture. With the ANETS system, it will be able to meet the growing needs of its user community.

Kratos Space Federal SATCOM & Ground Systems vice-president Mike Rice said: “Kratos is deeply experienced with the AFSCN, having provided services to support the AFSCN in the past.

“The new ANETS system will enable the AFSCN to more efficiently scale to meet the increasing demands from AFSCN users.”



For CACI, the prime contractor for the programme, and the government, Kratos will provide a modular, low-risk, turnkey, integrated solution based on mature commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technology.

This solution will consist of Wide Area Network Interface Function (WANIF) and Wide Area Network (WAN) Resource Manager (WRM) systems.

Do you see impact on recruitment in your company due to COVID-19 pandemic? Increased hiring

No impact

Recruitment on hold

Lay-offs expected

Lay-off announced View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Based on a modular and scalable design, Kratos will supply the WANIF units to interconnect AFSCN sites.

These units use the technology from Kratos that offers protection against data loss at the time of IP network transport.

Additionally, Kratos will be responsible for supplying the WRM, which is based on COTS software applications running on COTS hardware, for the management and control of the WANIF units deployed worldwide.

The WRM covers Kratos’ suite of network management, as well as control products for terrestrial and enterprise network operations, satellite networks and network devices.