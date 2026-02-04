Embraer’s KC-390 Millennium is the new generation military multi-mission aircraft. Credit: Embraer.

The first C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft for the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) has entered the final stage of assembly, according to an announcement from Embraer at the Singapore Airshow.

The aircraft will soon begin production flights before Embraer installs systems tailored to ROKAF’s operational needs.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

This development follows South Korea’s selection of the C-390 Millennium under its Large Transport Aircraft (LTA-II) programme, making the country the first customer for this aircraft type in Asia.

Embraer previously signed memorandums of understanding in 2022 with three South Korean aerospace firms namely Aerospace Technology of Global (ASTG), EM Korea (EMK), and Kencoa Aerospace to facilitate future equipment supply for the C-390 Millennium.

Embraer Defense & Security president and CEO Bosco da Costa Junior said: “The progress of Republic of Korea’s first C-390 Millennium demonstrates both the efficiency and maturity of our production line and the strength of our partnership with DAPA, ROKAF and our Korean suppliers.

“This aircraft represents advanced multi-mission capabilities and reliability backed by engineering excellence for ROKAF. Additionally, industrial cooperation with Korea is advancing very well and strengthening our global supply chain as we scale up our C-390 production to support global customers.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The C-390 Millennium, introduced in the 21st century, is designed for multiple missions such as cargo and troop transportation, airdrops, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and humanitarian tasks.

When equipped with rapid-installation air-to-air refuelling equipment, known as the KC-390 model, it can serve both as a tanker and as a receiver.

The Millennium also meets NATO interoperability standards and is considered suitable for Agile Combat Employment operations.

According to Embraer, the aircraft is capable of operating from temporary or unpaved runways.

It is capable of transporting a payload of 26 tonnes, and it can operate at higher speeds of up to 470 knots and over longer distances.

Air forces in several countries including Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, South Korea, the Netherlands, Austria, the Czech Republic, Uzbekistan, Slovakia and Lithuania have chosen the C-390.

In October last year, Sweden signed an agreement to purchase four C-390 Millennium aircraft, with an option to buy seven more.